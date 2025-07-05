For many veterans in Lansing, Independence Day brings mixed emotions of patriotism and painful memories.

Lansing veterans reflect on Independence Day challenges and meaning

To many, the Fourth of July means celebration, cookouts and fireworks, but for some veterans, it can be a time of reflection and struggle.

"What Independence Day means to veterans, I think that's a loaded question that involves peeling an onion back," said Jonathon Ferguson.

Ferguson, a veteran who served seven years in the Army, is part of a team of former combat veterans who know how to help fellow veterans try to get on track, especially during holidays.

"Often times when veterans are transiting from active duty, they get lost in transition," Ferguson said.

Chris Grupp, a supervisor in the program, explains that the loud and sudden sounds of fireworks can trigger past memories of combat or even post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Fourth of July, a lot of wartime veterans come back with a couple of issues," Grupp said.

"Where they have flashbacks and different other criteria that comes with that that can be severe like raise their anxiety, create pretty dramatic responses," Grupp said.

According to the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs, 7% of veterans will be diagnosed with PTSD during their lifetime.

Grupp, a retired master sergeant who served for 32 years, says neighbors being aware of other neighbors' needs can help.

"And so being respectful and maybe having that communication, you know hey we're thinking about this, how will you respond to that, are you okay with this?" Grupp said.

These veterans say it's about remembering neighbors who served, sacrificing to defend our neighbors' freedom.

"To enjoy the liberties that we have in this country—that's what Independence Day means to me as a veteran," Ferguson said.

If you are a veteran or someone experiencing a mental health crisis and in need, please call 988.

