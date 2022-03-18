Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

4 people shot during crowded party in Lansing on St. Patrick’s Day

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 8:12 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 08:13:54-04

LANSING, Mich. — Four people were shot during a party on Lansing's east side Thursday night, police say.

Police arrived to a large party in the 2200 block of East Michigan Avenue right before 10:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police multiple shots were fired. Police found a 22-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman with gunshot wounds at the party. Both were taken to the hospital, where the 22-year-old was listed in critical condition and the 21-year-old in stable condition.

Police say after the party, two more victims, a 19-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, arrived at the hospital and said they were shot at the party too. Both of them are in stable condition.

Police have not yet identified a suspect.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!