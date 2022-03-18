4 people shot during crowded party in Lansing on St. Patrick’s Day

LANSING, Mich. — Four people were shot during a party on Lansing's east side Thursday night, police say.

Police arrived to a large party in the 2200 block of East Michigan Avenue right before 10:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police multiple shots were fired. Police found a 22-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman with gunshot wounds at the party. Both were taken to the hospital, where the 22-year-old was listed in critical condition and the 21-year-old in stable condition.

Police say after the party, two more victims, a 19-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, arrived at the hospital and said they were shot at the party too. Both of them are in stable condition.

Police have not yet identified a suspect.

