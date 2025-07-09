Michigan lawmakers have yet to agree on how schools should be funded for the school budget year that started last week.

Michigan lawmakers haven't agreed on school funding for the budget year that started last week.

House Republicans want to distribute money equally to all districts • Senate proposal includes targeted spending for specific needs.

Schools are operating without knowing their final budgets.

Lansing school finance expert discusses how schools should be funded admits pending plans

House Republicans have introduced a plan that would eliminate extra dollars based on certain criteria and instead distribute that money equally to all districts.

"The problem is that they put that plan on the table so late in the game that even if we were able to pass that now, it would be very difficult for a school to adapt immediately over the next month," said Robert McCann, a member of the School Finance Research Collaborative.

The School Finance Research Collaboration is a group of nonpartisan business and education leaders that examines ways Michigan schools are funded. They released studies in 2018 and 2021 on funding formulas.

McCann says he would be open to the Republican plan if schools had time to prepare, but he also believes some schools need money that is designated for specific purposes.

"We've spent historic revenue on our schools in targeted ways that we know are going to address students who need the most help, special education services, at-risk funding, English language learner funding," said Senator Darin Camilleri.

The Senate proposal includes specific spending plans, and research that McCann participated in concluded that this type of targeted spending is necessary because schools across the state vary greatly.

Speaker Hall supports a different approach, stating, "$12,000 per student, which [is] 20% more than anybody else. We want to empower local districts. We want to allow them to make the decisions."

As different plans compete for support in the state capitol, McCann says schools simply want a resolution so they can properly prepare for the school year.

"Would schools still open up their doors still? Yeah—would they be doing so in a way that ensure they have every position filled and all of the services in place for kids? No, no that wouldn't happen but they would get the doors open," McCann said.

Lawmakers have work time scheduled at the Capitol this month to potentially resolve the funding issue.

