Lansing coffee shop brews conversations about mental health through partnership with Positive Somebody

LANSING, Mich. — A local Biggby Coffee shop is brewing up more than just coffee as it partners with Positive Somebody to help neighbors speak up about their mental health.



Jenny Metzmaker, the founder and CEO of Positive Somebody, is working to provide community members with resources to process their emotions.

"The goal behind Positive Somebody is to teach families that they can have a positive life, and they can navigate their mental health with the right tools and resources," Metzmaker said.

Metzmaker has been influencing many neighbors about the importance of mental health for quite some time, and Harper Dodge has brought a new perspective to the organization.

"I've been learning a lot about mental health issues in my last semester. Mental health disorders and positive coping skills can help loads with people," Dodge said.

Metzmaker wants to ensure all community members understand that mental health resources are accessible.

"I would say that I know mental health can be scary, especially if you're going through some things, it doesn't need to be; there are a lot of resources out there," Metzmaker said.

