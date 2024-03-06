Kylie Kelce reacts to husband Jason's emotional retirement speech

After Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announced his retirement with an emotional speech, his wife Kylie Kelce is speaking out.

Sharing her thoughts in an exclusive interview with NBC Philadelphia, Kylie said her husband's speech put a perfect bow on his time in the NFL.

"I think it was just a perfect summary of 13 years," she said. "It of course made me emotional."

Kylie said she believes she was the only one to hear the speech before Jason made his official announcement.

During the press conference, the six-time All-Pro and future Hall-of-Famer recalled the time he first laid eyes on his wife.

"I still remember the moment she walked through the door. The first instance is burned in my retina. It was like she glided through the opening," he said.

"Then she started talking and I thought, man, is this what love feels like?" Jason said.

Jokingly, Kylie said it "cracks me up" when he shares what he remembers from that night, because "he was intoxicated."

"It was very, very sweet. Very kind. It was far too much credit," Kylie said.

Kylie said she has heard many versions of the speech from her husband over the last four years, as he contemplated his retirement for a while. She said this year's "was a completely different version."

"I think every year he sort of started from scratch as to what was sitting on the surface," she said.

Through tears, Jason also thanked his wife for their children.

"She has also given me three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on," he said.

Kylie weighed in on the amount of support and praise her husband has received following his announcement.

"The outpouring of love and support is expected, because I know who my husband is, and the way he has conducted himself, and how that has touched the lives of people — but at the same time — it's still shocking," she said.

Kylie attended her husband's press conference alongside his parents Ed and Donna Kelce, and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The family members were visibly emotional as Jason delivered his remarks.

A sixth-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Jason spent his entire career with the Philadelphia Eagles, helping lead the team to a Super Bowl win in 2018.

SEE MORE: Jason Kelce announces official retirement after 13-year Eagles career

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com