Krispy Kreme Teams Up With Twix For Decadent New Doughnuts

The worlds of doughnuts and candy have collided at Krispy Kreme! Now for a limited time at participating shops, doughnut and candy-bar fans alike can enjoy three new Krispy Kreme doughnuts made, topped and stuffed with Twix candy bars.

You’ll find two regular size doughnuts and one mini. The regular-sized doughnuts are available to purchase individually and as a specialty dozen to share, which contains four of each and four original glazed doughnuts. The mini is available in a box of 16 that also includes four mini strawberry iced with sprinkles doughnuts, four mini chocolate iced doughnuts and four mini original glazed doughnuts.

The first regular-sized doughnut, the Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar Doughnut, is a bar-shaped doughnut filled with chocolate Kreme and a full-size Twix Bar, dipped in chocolate icing, drizzled with dulce de leche and chocolate icing and topped with even more Twix pieces. The other full-size doughnut is a Caramel Cookie Crunch Original Filled Doughnut. It is a chocolate iced doughnut with salted caramel filling, topped with Twix bar pieces and drizzled with dulce de leche.

The mini doughnut is a Caramel Cookie Doughnut. An original glazed mini, the doughnut is dipped in chocolate icing and topped with Twix bar pieces.

Krispy Kreme

This is not the first time Krispy Kreme has partnered with the makers of a popular candy to offer a doughnut version of the treat.

The doughnut shop launched Ghirardelli doughnuts in 2017, Kit Kat doughnuts in the U.K. in 2019, then two Butterfinger doughnuts in the U.S. in 2020. They also launched three limited time-only Reese’s doughnuts and let fans choose which one would be added to the permanent menu.

Fans chose the Reese’s Classic Doughnut, which is filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing and topped with mini peanut butter chips and a drizzle of chocolate and Reese’s peanut butter sauce.

Krispy Kreme

If cookies are more your go-to dessert, you might be pleased to know that Krispy Kreme once also had an Oreo cookie glaze. It was made with real Oreo cookie pieces and took over the doughnut shop’s glaze waterfall for a limited time.

While the Oreo glaze is no longer available, you can still get an Oreo Cookies and Kreme doughnut that is filled with Oreo cookies and Kreme. This treat is dipped in dark chocolate icing and topped with Oreo cookie pieces.

Other treats on the menu include a limited-time Mardi Gras doughnut, which is a cinnamon-flavored original glazed doughnut topped with purple, yellow and green sanding sugar and a cream cheese icing drizzle.

Krispy Kreme

Which Krispy Kreme doughnut is your favorite?

