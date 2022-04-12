Get a dozen glazed doughnuts at Krispy Kreme for the average price of gas

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If the price of gas has you seeking out ways to save money in other areas, you can add Krispy Kreme to your list.

The doughnut shop is offering a deal that will get you doughnuts based on the price of gas. Every Wednesday, Krispy Kreme will price a dozen of its original glazed doughnuts at the U.S. national average for a gallon of regular gasoline.

Because the price of a dozen doughnuts varies by location, we can’t say exactly how much you’ll be saving with the Wednesday deal, but it is definitely a discount no matter where you live. The deal price of the doughnuts will be the same everywhere, as it is dependent on the national average, not the price of gas in your hometown.

The deal is good every Wednesday through May 4 at participating shops throughout the U.S. You can get up to two dozen glazed doughnuts, each for the price of a gallon of gas, by stopping by in person, via drive-thru and for pick-up by ordering online and through the Krispy Kreme app.

While the deal is only good for a dozen glazed doughnuts, if you’ll be heading to Krispy Kreme to take advantage of the deal, you can also pick up some doughnuts from the doughnut chain’s spring line.

The new Egg-Shaped Mini Doughnut collection includes four small doughnuts shaped and decorated like Easter eggs: the Mini Chick Doughnut, Mini Chocolate Egg, Mini Cake Batter Egg and Mini Strawberries & Kreme Egg.

The doughnuts are available in a custom, basket-inspired 16-count box that includes four of each doughnut from now until Easter, which takes place on April 17 this year.

If you’ll be taking advantage of the deal after Easter, you’ll find a handful of other doughnuts that are perfect for spring, like strawberry iced with sprinkles and glazed lemon filled.

If you don’t have a Krispy Kreme near you, rival doughnut chain Dunkin’ is teaming up with Shell to offer a discount on gas.

Now through May 12, Fuel Rewards members can save 30 cents per gallon at Shell after their fifth beverage purchase at Dunkin’ with linked DD Perks and Fuel Rewards accounts.

