Get a Barbie kids’ playhouse for $140 today (regularly $300)

Amazon’s not the only retail site offering great deals this week. In fact, Walmart is selling The KidKraft Barbie Seaside Wooden Outdoor Playhouse for less than half price! It’s part of Walmart’s own sales event, the Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff.

This outdoor, wooden playhouse was originally $299, but it’s now selling for $139, which is 54% off. You save $160.

The KidKraft Barbie Seaside Playhouse was designed for up to six kids (ages 3-10) to play in the open air with their dolls. A half-door with a magnetic closure opens into a make-believe kitchen complete with a sink, stovetop and pans for “cooking.” (There’s also a pink spatula if pretend pancakes need flipping.)

In a wood-framed area on the side of the house, you can fill a sandbox and let the children pretend they live on the beach. There are two doll-sized beach lounge chairs for Barbie and a friend (maybe Ken, if he’s lucky!) to enjoy the cool ocean breeze. The sand’s not included, so you also might want to turn this area into a garden patio.

When Barbie gets hungry, kids can use the kitchen (and their imaginations) to make pretend toast or a glass of milk for her to enjoy — just like in the movie. They can serve it to her café-style under the cute awning. Barbie can eat her meal at a mini picnic table affixed to the side of the kitchen.

You will need to assemble this playhouse yourself, and when it’s finished, the product dimensions will be about 45 inches wide and 52 inches high, with a length of 61 inches. It features a double-sided island backdrop and frames the ground (there’s no floor).

The sale goes through Oct. 12. To get this deal, simply add the product to your cart and check out. At this price, the KidKraft playhouse might sell out quickly, so you’ll want to get on this now. It’d make a great gift for Barbie-loving kids!

