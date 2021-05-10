Name: Kelcie Wilson

Title: Account Executive

Phone: 517-888-3552

Email: Kelcie.Wilson@fox47news.com

What is your job? To make everlasting friendships 🙂 aka Sales

When did you start working here? May 10, 2021

Where did you grow up? Jax, MI 🙂 aka Jackson, MI

What makes you passionate about what you do? I get to connect the dots for people, teach people, and build relationships each and every day all while I help my town grow to be bigger and better especially during today's changes! This community has given me so much and to be able to even give a little bit of that back is what makes me excited to clock in everyday!

What is your philosophy on the work that you do? I started working in sales many years ago and strayed away for a bit and the things we love we always seem to find our way back to!

What do you love about living here? Jackson is diverse, it's big and small all at the same time. You can find a familiar face everywhere you go and that is what makes it feel like home!

