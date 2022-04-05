Kalamazoo Hot Dog Walk returns in May

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 12th annual Kalamazoo Hot Dog Walk will commence on May 27, 2022.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hot Dog Walk utilized a voucher format. Starting May 27, 2022, the Hot Dog Walk will return to the live event featuring riding buses to six restaurants in one afternoon including Coney Island, Nagle’s Top Dog & Malt Shoppe, Papa’s Italian Sausage, Ray Ray’s Italian Beef & Sausage, The Root Beer Stand, and Schultz’s Treat Street.

Although the event is adopting a live menu virtual open will still be available to those interested. The virtual option ensures participants are provided a packet containing vouchers good for one hot dog at each partner restaurant, redeemable throughout the year.

Additionally, a hybrid option is available. Registration for the Hot Dog Walk opens Saturday, April 16, 2022. Below are the three different ticket option prices for the event:

Event only: $55

Voucher only: $50

Hybrid: $85

Everyone who registers will receive a commemorative t-shirt. Proceeds will support local businesses and the Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes.

Registration for the Hot Dog Walk can be accessed online at hotdogwalk.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube