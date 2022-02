KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo announced on Feb. 2, 2022, that City offices will be closed on Feb. 3, 2022, due to the severe winter weather.

Essential services including snow plowing, utilities, and public safety services will continue to operate.

Those planning to attend the Civil Rights Board meeting should note that it has been rescheduled for Feb. 4, 2022, at 7 p.m.

