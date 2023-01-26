John Legend shares his first photo with new baby girl

John Legend is a proud papa once again. This week, the 44-year-old singer shared a photo of himself holding his newborn baby girl, Esti Maxine Stephens, who was born on Jan. 13.

In the Instagram photo, Legend is beaming in a cozy white turtleneck sweater as he holds tiny Esti, the third child he shares with model, TV personality and entrepreneur Chrissy Teigen.

“Our new love,” he captioned the image, with a red heart emoji.

This wasn’t the only photo he has shared of the new baby, though. Legend also tweeted a photo of the couple’s other children — Luna, age 6, and Miles, age 4 — snuggling with baby Esti and wrote, “our house is overflowing with love and joy.

On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy. pic.twitter.com/LRgOD5gftr — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 19, 2023

Legend announced the news of the baby’s birth on Jan. 13 during a private concert.

“What a blessed day,” the Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter said to the crowd, according to People. He also noted that despite getting little sleep, he felt energized after spending a lot of time at the hospital.

Teigen, 37, has also shared news of the little one’s arrival and name on social media. She posted the same photo of the couple’s children on Instagram, captioning it, “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier. Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all! X.”

The birth comes after Teigen has been very open about her journey through this pregnancy, particularly with in vitro fertilization. She revealed last March that she completed her latest round of IVF after suffering a pregnancy loss with their son Jack in 2020.

Teigen also shared the first close-up baby Esti earlier this week on Instsagram.

“Look at u out here lookin like a baby,” she wrote.

Congrats to the happy parents!

By Patricia Kaowthumrong, for Scripps News.

