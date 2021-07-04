Watch

Actions

Joaquin Niemann becomes 3rd PGA Tour player ever to play 72 holes without a bogey

items.[0].image.alt
Carlos Osorio/AP
Joaquin Niemann of Chile eyes his putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Joaquin Niemann Saturday Rocket Mortgage Classic
Posted at 7:29 PM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 19:29:04-04

(WXYZ) — Joaquin Niemann became the third player in PGA Tour history to finish a tournament without a bogey.

The 22-year-old Chilean finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic at -18 and in a 3-way playoff. He shot 65-69-68-68 during the week.

J.T. Poston was the last player to finish bogey-free. That was in the 2019 Wyndham Championship. Before that, it was Lee Trevino in the 1974 Greater New Orelans Open.

Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith also finished bogey-free in a team event, the 2017 Zurich Classic.

Niemann made it into a playoff with Cam Davis and Troy Merritt, but did bogey the playoff hole, the 73rd of the round.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Submit Your Photos Here