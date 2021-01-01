I'm Jessie Williams, News Director for FOX 47 News.

I've called the Mitten my home for the better part of my life. I grew up in the metro Detroit area before going off to college at Central Michigan University where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Broadcast and Cinematic Arts.

I got my start in TV news as a producer at WLNS here in Lansing. I've since spent several years producing at WXYZ in Detroit and as an Executive Producer at WTMJ in Milwaukee. Each of those incredible opportunities prepared me for my return to Michigan, where my love for journalism began. Telling people's stories, holding people accountable and keeping our communities informed - that is my passion.

Our team strives to serve our Mid-Michigan community with integrity. Through quality journalism and storytelling. Thank you for sharing your stories with us and for letting us into your homes each day.