Jackson Symphony Orchestra announces 'Star Wars and More' concert

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson Symphony Orchestra’s next performance will take listeners to “a galaxy far, far away….” The orchestra has announced that their next concert will be themed “Star Wars and More.” The concert will be held at the Michigan Theatre on May 21.

The concert will include music from the Star Wars series, which was primarily composed by John Williams in the 1977-2019 episodic films, known as “The Skywalker Saga.” Michael Giacchino composed the music for 2016’s Rogue One and John Powell composed the music for 2018’s Solo. One of the confirmed songs that will be performed from the series will be “Duel of the Fates” from director George Lucas’ 1999 film Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. The theme was recently brought back in a trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Ewan McGregor reprising the role from the prequel trilogy. The performance of “Duel of the Fates” will also include the Northwest High School choir.

The concert will also include music from director Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, which also had its music composed by Williams. Another space franchise represented will be Star Trek. The theme from the original 1966-1969 series was composed by Alexander Courage. The Northwest High School choir will also perform during the Star Trek section. It will also feature music from director Ron Howard’s 1995 film Apollo 13, which was composed by James Horner.

Jackson Symphony Orchestra Music Director Matthew Aubin will be the Master of Ceremonies for the concert. “You’re going to know most of the music we play,” Aubin said. “It’s going to be played well by talented musicians. We encourage everyone to make an evening of it. Head downtown beforehand and enjoy dinner out, then come see the show. You’re certain to find yourself humming some familiar music as you head out the door at the end of the evening.” Danh Pham will be a guest conductor for the concert. Pham is the music director for the Washington-Idaho Symphony Orchestra and the Coure d’Alene Symphony Orchestra.

The Jackson Symphony Orchestra’s “Star Wars and More” concert will be held on May 21 at 7 p.m. at the Michigan Theatre.

