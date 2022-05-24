Jackson Symphony Orchestra announces 2022-2023 season schedule

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson Symphony Orchestra has announced its schedule for the 2022-2023 season. This will be the orchestra’s 73rd season.

The season includes five Signature Series concerts featuring the whole orchestra, six Music On Tap shows at Weatherwax Hall, live summer pops shows, and a Halloween concert at the Michigan Theatre. One of the highlights of the schedule includes The Signature Series concert “Pictures at an Exhibition”, featuring the world premiere piece inspired by the work of Philip Campbell Curtis, a Jackson-born artist. It will also feature the Jackson Symphony Orchestra’s first collaboration with artist Evan Struck, who will bring a piece of art to life on stage during the performance. Another highlight is the Irish Festival, featuring the Kalamazoo progressive folk band The Founding. The Summer Pops concert “Heroes and Heroines” at Horace Blackman Park will honor fictional characters such as Superman and Wonder Woman. It will also honor real heroes and heroines such as local war heroes and veterans.

The theme of this year’s season will be “Together”. “When we returned to the stage last season, we felt the overwhelming support and enjoyment from the Jackson community,” said Jackson Symphony Orchestra Music Director Matthew Aubin. “This past year has reinforced our desire to engage, collaborate and bring our community together through our shared love of quality live music. So in each performance of the upcoming season, we will celebrate an individual, organization, collaborator or friend who is an important part of our community.”

The 2022-2023 schedule can be found below:

Signature Series Schedule



“The Maestro Returns” (October 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Potter Center)

“Fire & Ice” (November 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Potter Center)

“Ballet Francais” (February 10 at 7:30 p.m., February 11 at 7:30 p.m., and February 12 at 2 p.m. at Weatherwax Hall)

“Pictures at an Exhibition (March 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Potter Center)

“Epic Mahler” (April 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Potter Center)

Music On Tap Schedule (all concerts are at Weatherwax Hall at 8 p.m.)



Indie Folk (October 22)

Lush & Ethereal (November 19)

Bluegrass-ish (January 21)

Jazz Night (February 25)

Irish Festival (March 18)

Atmospheric Indie (May 6)

Special Events Schedule



Summer Pops 2022: “Heroes and Heroines” (August 26 at 7 p.m. at the Horace Blackman Park)

Halloween Children’s Concert (October 29 at 3 p.m. at the Michigan Theatre)

The Nutcracker (December 9 at 7 p.m., December 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and December 11 at 2 p.m. at the Potter Center)

(December 9 at 7 p.m., December 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and December 11 at 2 p.m. at the Potter Center) The Music of Harry Potter (May 20 at 7 p.m. at the Michigan Theatre)

Season tickets are available on the Jackson Symphony Orchestra’s website. Individual concert tickets will go on sale on September 1.

