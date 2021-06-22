Instant Pot Deals To Keep An Eye Out For On Prime Day 2021

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you haven’t discovered the time-saving magic that is the Instant Pot, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect excuse to finally add one of these gadgets to your kitchen. Usually a bestseller during Amazon’s Prime Day sales, this year will likely be no different, as a variety of Instant Pots are currently on sale.

The Instant Pot makes weeknight dinners easier and faster, as it can produce tons of different foods, including rice, eggs, desserts and even wine. It also replaces a variety of other appliances, so you’ll no longer need a separate slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker or steamer. An Instant Pot can also serve as a warmer, and will even sauté or brown food and vegetables.

The multi-functional cooking devices are marked down as much as 40% now through Tuesday, June 22. Take a look at the best Instant Pot deals you’ll find during this two-day Prime Day sale.

The 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus is currently on sale for $55, while the bigger Pro version is $130. While the Plus is a 9-in-1 machine (pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer), the Pro has 10 functions with the additional ability to make cakes.

The 3-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova is regularly $80, but the Prime Day price is just $50. This Instant Pot combines seven appliances into one and is best for beginners who have never owned an Instant Pot. This 3-quart “mini” model is compact, so it won’t take up a lot of space on your counter and it’s perfect for cooking rice, vegetables or smaller dishes for up to three people.

The 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer is regularly $200, but is currently marked down to $130, a savings of $70. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer combines 11 appliances into one, as it does everything an Instant Pot does, like slow cooking, roasting and broiling, plus it comes with accessories to turn it into an air fryer.

The brand behind Instant Pot has also started making other kitchen items, and some of those are on sale right now, including:

This top-rated air fryer oven has a 10-quart capacity and offers seven different cooking modes, including rotisserie and toasting. It’s marked down to just under $100 today.

Keep in mind that you will need a Prime membership to get the deals, but you can become a Prime member and shop Prime Day deals the same day. A membership costs $12.99 per month (or $119 a year), but you can also start a 30-day free trial if you’re not sure you will want to continue with the membership after Prime Day.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.