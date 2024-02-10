Inside the Race: Are third-party candidates gaining ground?

On this edition of “Inside the Race Weekend,” Politico White House Reporter Myah Ward and Politico Politics Reporter Brittany Gibson join Scripps News National Political correspondents, Haley Bull and Charles Benson, and host, Joe St. George to discuss if this presidential race may see a rise in popularity of third-party or independent candidates.

With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pulling big numbers in Wisconsin in the latest polls, Benson highlighted the battleground state’s history with third-party candidates.

Gibson, who specifically covers third-party candidates, said Kennedy has been polling better than a lot of recent third-party campaigns. One of his interesting strategies is focusing more on podcast interviews instead of traditional media interviews with local news outlets.

Another big topic right now is the age of both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Biden’s memory was recently questioned after a report from Special Counsel Robert Hur claimed the 81-year-old president didn’t remember when he was vice president or when his son Beau died of brain cancer.

Bull said Biden has forcefully fought backagainst the claims his memory isn’t good.

Ward said it could make some voters stay home, with a lack of enthusiasm for candidates that don’t connect with younger voters.

