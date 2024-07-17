Ingham County court celebrates 60th Sobriety Court graduation

In Mason, Ingham County celebrated its 60th Sobriety Court graduation.

A graduation of a different kind Wednesday morning. I'm your neighborhood reporter Ava Zanglin in Mason, where Ingham County is celebrating the 60th graduation of sobriety court, aimed at reducing drunk driving in our neighborhoods.

“It’s a whole new life and a better life,” said Eric Fetrow.

Sobriety court is a two to three-year program that provides individuals convicted of alcohol-related offenses a second chance, offering them resources and community on their journey to sobriety.

“It’s been a long road but it’s definitely been, definitely been worth it,” Fetrow said.

Eric Fetrow was among seven graduates being honored at the 60th Sobriety Court ceremony on Wednesday.

Before entering the program, Fetrow believed going to jail was his only option. He felt honored to have been given the opportunity to prove himself.

“Because not every county does that, you know, they actually show that they care,” said Fetrow.

Fetrow and the other graduates had help from their Peer Recovery Coaches, individuals who have successfully completed the program themselves and are now guiding others through it, like Angel Wright, who graduated in 2021.

“A lot of people succeed, and progress, and evolve in their life,” said Wright.

Wright has worked with nearly 100 people, offering support groups, therapy, sponsors, and other essential tools to guide their progress.

“It’s what we need to be able to grow in our recovery,” said Wright.

Wright praised the program, noting that while it was challenging, she loved being a part of the supportive team.

“This is not, you know, a cakewalk like you really have to put in the work if this is something you're serious about,” said Wright.

Wednesday marked the 60th graduation ceremony, with a total of 840 individuals successfully graduating from Sobriety Court.

