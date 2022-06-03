Improv comedy show 'Whose Live Anyway?' coming to Kalamazoo State Theatre on November 13

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The improv comedy show Whose Live Anyway? is coming to Kalamazoo. The performance will be held at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Sunday, November 13.

The show will feature improv artists Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, and Jeff B. Davis, who have appeared in the improv comedy series Whose Line Is It Anyway?, which currently airs on The CW. They will be joined by Joel Murray. The show is described as having countless gags, one-liners, games, and songs that are made up by the artists on the spot.

Stiles is best known for playing Lewis Kiniski on ABC’s The Drew Carey Show from 1995-2004. He also played Dr. Herb Melnick in CBS’ Two and a Half Men from 2004-2015. Proops voiced the main character in Bob the Builder from 2005-2007. His other previous work includes Disney’s 2003 animated film Brother Bear and multiple appearances in the Star Wars franchise, including 1999’s Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Davis has previously appeared in Adult Swim’s Mary Shelley’s Frankenhole and The WB’s On the Spot. Murray is well-known for playing Peter James “Pete” Cavanaugh in ABC’s Dharma & Greg from 1997-2002. He has also appeared in Starz’s Heels and Pixar’s 2013 animated film Monsters University.

Whose Live Anyway? will be performed at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Tickets can be purchased online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube