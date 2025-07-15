Hunting season schedule announced as neighbors look for deer population solutions

Farmers in Hillsdale County are noticing more deer on their properties and are hoping for solutions as the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announces changes to the 2025 hunting schedule.

The 2025 hunting schedule includes an expanded late antlerless firearm season until January 11.

DNR officials don't expect the current changes to significantly impact deer overpopulation.

New recommendations for deer management will be enacted in 2026 following a three-year regulation cycle.

Outdoorsman Justin Tomei has observed the growing problem firsthand.

"Here in southern Michigan, we really have pockets of the state where there are excess pockets of deer," Tomei said.

The issue is particularly evident in Hillsdale County, where farmers regularly spot deer on their properties.

"There's a deer out there right now," one farmer said.

While the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced changes to the 2025 hunting schedule, including an expanded late antlerless firearm season until January 11 and increased access to both public and private land during early and late antlerless firearm seasons, officials don't expect these modifications to significantly address the overpopulation problem.

"It largely kept everything the same so really we don't expect anything different," said Chad Stewart, DNR cervid and wildlife interactions unit supervisor.

More substantial changes could be coming next year as part of the department's regular review process.

"It's what we call our three-year deer regulation cycle, where we take a more securitized look at the data…and ultimately come up with a new set of recommendations enacted in 2026," Stewart said.

When asked about potential solutions to deer overpopulation, Tomei acknowledged the complexity of the issue.

"Yeah that's the million dollar question. Really, if anybody had the answer, they're probably lying. We've tried a number of things in Michigan but the work is still on-going," Tomei said.

Possible approaches include changing regulatory policies, teaching new hunters about deer management practices, and increasing options to donate extra venison.

Tomei encourages those interested in helping to consider hunting as part of the solution.

"I can't stress enough if you have an interest in hunting, there are tons of avenues for you to go out and try it and maybe do your part to put clean meat on the table and help with management goals in the state," Tomei said.

