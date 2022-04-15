WMU police officer, 2 others arrested in Kalamazoo Co. human trafficking investigation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a human trafficking investigation resulted in three people being arrested, including a Western Michigan University public safety officer.

The sheriff’s office says the human trafficking investigation happened on Wednesday, April 13.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation led to the arrest of multiple people for accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

Sheriff Richard Fuller says the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office for the investigation.

One of those three was a 49-year-old Portage man who worked as a police officer at WMU.

WMU spokesperson Paula Davis released the following statement to FOX 17:

“As soon as WMU police became aware of his arrest, the individual was suspended without pay and, in accordance with provisions of the WMU Police Officers Collective Bargaining Agreement, given notice of intent to terminate pending review. His police powers and permission to be on campus were also immediately revoked. The employee opted to resign this afternoon, effective immediately.”





A 27-year-old who works for Bronson Healthcare System and a truck driver were also arrested for accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Sheriff Fuller says Michigan is listed among the top ten states for human trafficking.

YWCA offers 24/7 assistance for victims of human trafficking.

**This story is developing and will be updated as new details come in.

