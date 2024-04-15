How to get free doughnuts at Krispy Kreme for Tax Day

You made the dough, now you get the doughnuts: Krispy Kreme is offering free Tax Day treats today at its participating shops today.

The doughnut chain says it will give taxpayers with a sweet tooth a special “deduction” today (April 15) to soften the blow of all that tax filing paperwork. Here’s the deal: Buy an original glazed or an assorted dozen from a Krispy Kreme shop, then pay just the sales tax for a second box of a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts.

The price of doughnuts will vary based on how much your state’s sales tax is, but you can find a list of Krispy Kreme locations and head to one close to you (or your tax preparer’s office).

This is the second year that Krispy Kreme has offered its doughnut deal on Tax Day, giving you a little treat for completing one of adulthood’s most onerous tasks. (More than half of Gen Z taxpayers say the stress has brought them to tears, according to a Cash App Taxes survey reported in CNBC.)

Today (April 15, 2024) is the deadline to file federal tax returns for most taxpayers. If you’re down to the wire, you can file an extension today, but any money you owe to the IRS is still due.

Otherwise, get some doughnuts and plow through that paperwork.

Krispy Kreme notes there’s a limit of two dozen doughnuts per customer in the stores and a limit of one when ordering online for pickup or delivery on Krispy Kreme’s app or website. The promo code is TAXBREAK.

Enjoy the doughnuts — and maybe share one with your accountant, who is under the biggest deadline of the year today!

