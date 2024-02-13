House sets up another vote to impeach Mayorkas

The House of Representatives will attempt to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for a second time.

Speaker Mike Johnson has teed up another vote for Tuesday night.

House Republicans failed to impeach Mayorkas last week after three Republicans voted with Democrats to sink the resolution. A fourth Republican, Rep. Blake Moore, changed his vote from "yes" to "no" for procedural reasons. It allows him to ask the House to reconsider the bill, which it will do Tuesday.

Rep. Steve Scalise missed last week's vote because he was undergoing treatment for cancer. He is scheduled to return to the House for Tuesday's vote. If Republicans don't lose any more votes, they should be able to impeach Mayorkas. They only need a simple majority.

House Republicans say Mayorkas is guilty of "high crimes and misdemeanors," claiming he has "refused to comply with the law" to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

House Democrats have defended Mayorkas, saying he is working within the confines of the law. They add that House Republicans have refused to negotiate on border legislation.

Earlier this month, a bipartisan group of senators unveiled a package that they said would have addressed the border crisis. It was even backed by the Border Patrol Union. However, Johnson said it would have been dead on arrival in the House.

Democrats accuse House Republicans of playing politics with the immigration topic rather than trying to fix the issue. Republicans claim President Biden can secure the border by enforcing laws that are already on the books.

