BREAKING: Hope College on lockdown after nearby shooting, suspect not in custody

HOLLAND, Mich. — Hope College tweeted a “HOPE ALERT” just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday saying that an off-campus shooting happened near 16th Avenue and College.

HOPE ALERT: A shooting has occurred near [16th/College]. Suspect is NOT in custody. Campus is on LOCKDOWN. Take appropriate action. — Hope College (@HopeCollege) June 2, 2022

The alert says the suspect is not in custody yet and campus is on lockdown.

On its official Facebook page, the college gave students specific lockdown instructions, including locking doors, turning off lights and cellphones and staying away from campus.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch confirmed to FOX 17 that police already started setting up a perimeter, but they have not found a suspect.

So far, responding officials have ordered two ambulances to the area, according to dispatch.

FOX 17 has a crew on its way to Hope College and we will bring you new details as soon as we learn them.

