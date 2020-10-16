Teen's battle with Crohn's disease leads to a love of cooking

Events all across West Michigan have been going virtual this year and The Harvest and Hope event coming up next week with the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation is no different.

We sat down with one West Michigan family seeing how these events and community support help so much.

Owen Graham is an incredible 13-year-old battling Crohn's disease while having great community and family support.

If you would like to support kids like Owen through the work of the West Michigan Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, you can join us for the virtual Harvest and Hope event coming up on October 23.

Find details on how to get tickets and win great auction items here.