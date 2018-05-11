Suspect arraigned on homicide charges

9:13 AM, May 11, 2018
11:03 AM, May 11, 2018

Michael Germaine Burton, 32 from Kalamazoo, is facing homicide charges.

The charges stem from a shooting that took place at 7:11am on Wednesday 5/9/18 on the 700 block of Cleveland Street. A 27-year-old man was fatally shot.

The charges are as follows:

Count 1: Homicide – Open – Murder (Felony)
Count 2: Weapons –Felony Firearm (Felony)
Count 3: Carjacking (Felony)
Count 4: Weapons - Carrying Concealed (Felony)
Count 5: Weapons – Firearms – Possession by Felon (Felony)
Count 6: Police Officer – Fleeing – Third Degree (Felony)
Count 7: Police Officer – Fleeing – Fourth Degree (Felony)
Habitual Offender – Third Offense

Bond has been denied. Burton is scheduled for a probable cause hearing on 5/18/18 at 8:30am. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 5/25/18 at 8:30am.

