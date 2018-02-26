Around Town 2/26/18: Bird Buddies

What do birds and bath have in common? Well, they both protect some of our favorite foods, like chocolate and coffee plants for bugs. Want to know more? Then come to "Biology on Tap" at the Loft restaurant in Lansing tomorrow night! You'll listen to P-H-D Candidate Steve Roels discuss how these animals help our environment. Doctor Eben Gering will also be there, talking about the secrets of feral chickens gone wild! This free event taking place tomorrow. Will also include fun trivia, a raffle and prizes. Doors open at 7 and the event starts at 730 p.m. You can buy drinks and pizza by the slice or you can bring in your own food.
