This Home Depot tiny home kit has a spiral staircase and is under $40K

The tiny home trend continues to make big waves in popular culture as more people seek ways to scale down and simplify their lives. By living in a house that’s often less than 700 square feet, homeowners experience the benefits of managing less space daily and can end up having fewer monthly expenses.

However, finding the perfect tiny house isn’t always easy for eager homeowners. Some chose to use readily available resources, such as storage sheds, to build their own tiny home. Noting the popularity of this housing trend and the creativity of potential homeowners, Home Depot designed a new tiny home starter-kit for the DIYers out there.

Home Depot’s PLUS 1 Getaway Pad framing kit provides the skeleton frame for a tiny house or accessory dwelling unit, as the brochure calls it. The tiny home design consists of one bedroom and a spiral staircase can go up to an optional rooftop deck.

The kit is only the exterior structure, though. Orders only include the steel structure and whatever parts are needed to complete the assembly. While the shell of the home will be complete once kit construction is complete, it’s important to note that all of the interior work, including electrical, plumbing and furnishing will still need to be completed, according to the description on the tiny home kit.

Also included with the kit are downloadable plans to build the house according to specifications. However, the designers did include “allowances in the steel frame structure design…allowing you to utilize the space you desire.” There are also consulting packages provided by the company to help with pre-construction concerns such as zoning, electrical, water, sewer and even contractor coordination to help with installing these services. Prices range from $995 to $3,995.

The steel construction of the home protects it from pests such as termites and wood borers. The frame also has pre-punched holes to make plumbing and electrical installation easier. And, of course, the durability of the steel construction gives homeowners more peace of mind against any kind of molding, warping or twisting due to exposure to the elements.

Make sure to read through all the documentation on the kit’s online listing to get the full rundown on what steps to complete to build this tiny home, including services you’ll need to provide once the kit is constructed.

If you’re interested in getting on board the tiny house trend or want to build a backyard accessory dwelling unit, and need a place to start, the PLUS 1 Getaway Pad might be the first step to a simpler life at home.

