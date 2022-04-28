Home Depot has free kids’ workshop kits every month

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Looking for an engaging, hands-on activity to do with your kids? Home Depot is offering free Kids Workshop kits on the first Saturday of every month, giving you nearly everything you’ll need for a fun at-home project.

The latest kids’ sorkshop kit will be available on May 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Your kids will be able to build a Picket Fence Planter for free, just in time for the warm spring weather. The planter features a white picket fence that can be decorated with flower stickers or stickers that say “Happy Mother’s Day” if your child will be giving it as a gift. The fence then holds two containers, which your kids can use to plant flowers or herbs, and two plant markers.

The Picket Fence Planter is for ages 5-12, but your kids will likely need your help while they’re building the craft. While you don’t have to register for the kit, there is a limited number per store, so you’ll want to get to your local Home Depot as close to 9 a.m. as possible to make sure your child can get one.

The kit also includes the nails you’ll need, but while you’re at Home Depot, make sure you pick up some sandpaper, wood glue and a hammer if you don’t have these items at home.

If you’d like to attend an in-person event instead of taking the kit home, Lowe’s is offering a Feed Your Feathered Friends Workshop, where your child can build a bird feeder for free.

The event takes place on May 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with registration closing on May 6. If you’d rather build the bird feeder at home, just register for the 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. time slot, then stop by customer service at your local Lowe’s and pick up the project to complete at home later.

If you miss the bird feeder event, Lowe’s will be offering a Hole-in-One Kids Workshop on June 18.

The June workshop will have your kids building a miniature putting green just in time for Father’s Day. Registration closes on June 17 for those wanting to attend the event in person and for those who plan to pick up a kit and make it at another time.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.