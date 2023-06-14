Join High Caliber in First Responder’s Appreciation Day this July

High Caliber Karting & Entertainment is planning their second annual First Responder’s Appreciation Day for July 18th right now and they’re asking other local companies to step up to the plate. This particular Appreciation Day invites firefighters, police officers, EMTs, emergency dispatchers, and nurses into the entertainment facility for a day of free fun with an All Access Pass.

“We really want to begin seeing the community come together and show the love to the hard-working emergency responders, by extending this Appreciation Day to any business that wants to show some appreciation,” began Marketing Director, Jacki Krumnow. “What better way to foster that togetherness and be the change in the greater Lansing area than inviting other businesses to be a part of it?”

Interested businesses can find lots of different ways to step up to join this community initiative this July. They can tag team the day of and offer something; for instance, local coffee shops can offer a free coffee, restaurants a free lunch, movie theaters a free popcorn or movie ticket, the sky really is the limit. Other companies that can’t necessarily offer a free service or product could join High Caliber at their facility and get a booth/table set up for the day. This is a brand new addition to the Appreciation Day and interested parties can reach out to events@highcaliberkarting.com.

In addition to just other businesses stepping up, High Caliber is also offering individuals to buy a frist responder a beverage or food item this year. Any purchase made through the Paypal form on their website here, will go directly to food and beverage sales made that day for First Responders who present an ID. It’ll be on a first come first serve basis.

Businesses that would like to join High Caliber by participating in the Appreciation Day this July, can reach out to the previously mentioned Marketing Director, Jacki Krumnow at jacki@highcaliberkarting.com. Ms. Krumnow will communicate further details about the campaign and help spread the word on the tag-teamed efforts to the media and High Caliber’s large network of friends, fans, and followers.

“Asking other businesses to join in on this Appreciation Day for First Responders is the next big step in fostering a community of respect, unity, and fun, everything that High Caliber loves to facilitate. We’re very excited to invite others to be a part of it,” closed out Ms. Krumnow.

About High Caliber Karting & Entertainment:

Adults across Central Michigan can punch boredom in the face when they visit High Caliber Karting & Entertainment, an activity venue marketed directly towards fun for grown-ups. We want to create joy and provide extraordinary experiences to the Okemos and surrounding areas communities. Our amazing entertainment activities include high-speed go-kart racing, axe throwing, rage rooms, throwbowling, archery tag, pocket soccer, arcade games, two fully-stocked bars, and food. A perfect place for a date night, to host an event, beat your friends at high-speed racing, join your local community in a league, or spend a rainy day at.

High Caliber, Michigan’s #1 Indoor Action Park, is located in the Meridian Mall, 1982 W Grand River Ave #800, Okemos, MI, 48864. Visit highcaliberkarting.com or call us at 517-721-1790 to learn more.

