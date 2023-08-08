High Caliber will Host High Octane Fun While Raising Donations

High Caliber Karting & Entertainment’s popular car show, the Meridian Motorfest is headed back to the local entertainment facility this Sunday of Labor Day weekend. General registration, class registrations, sponsorships, and more will help raise donations for Lansing non-profit Ele’s Place.

As a part of the marketing campaign Being High Caliber in the Community, High Caliber takes time to focus on another Lansing-based business, non-profit, or event and shares the spotlight with them, and for August and September, High Caliber is focusing on Ele’s Place.

“Ele’s Place is an incredible resource for the Lansing area to have, they aid children and young adults through their grief of losing a loved one, with completely free resources thanks to individuals and businesses donating to their cause,” began Jacki Krumnow, Marketing Director of High Caliber. “Their cause is very close to my heart; the work they are doing is immeasurable and so important. I personally lost my own father at 23 while attending graduate school, and just pushed through it. Ten years later I still struggle with that loss, and if my family was aware of a resource like Ele’s Place, which also helps 18-26 year olds now, I’m sure I would have been better equipped to handle those downtimes. We’re very happy to partner with them and have more people find out about them through our Being High Caliber in the Community campaign while also making a large donation with the proceeds that’ll be gathered through the car show.”

There will be over 20 trophies to win for different classes, some notable ones are best domestic, supercar, sickest paint, and kids voted favorite. High Caliber is looking to really include all ages and make the Meridian Motorfest more than just a car show and have it be a family-friendly event. In addition to all car-related contests, like a car limbo and loudest exhaust, they are also bringing in a huge inflatable playground and partnering with a Children’s Entrepreneur Market Proceeds have been donated every year of the car show, but partnering with Ele’s Place really incorporates how High Caliber can make anyone of any age feel like a kid again.

The car show will offer other fan-favorite activities like a car smash, monster truck rides, a scavenger hunt, and photo opportunities on the local fire trucks. Car lovers of all ages will enjoy the Meridian Motorfest, entry opens at 1 PM, and the festival will end at 7. As it will be hosted in High Caliber’s parking lot, the entertainment facility will also be offering their All Access Day Pass at a discounted price of $65 to enjoy all the activities that are available in High Caliber Karting.

People looking to register their car for the show and any additional classes can do so online. Additional cash donations will be accepted on the day of the event for Ele’s Place. The show is free to attend. Those looking to exhibit can register their rides at www.meridianmotorfest.com. High Caliber is also looking for sponsorships at all different levels to help make the Meridian Motorfest the biggest and best car show around Michigan. Interested parties can learn more here or reach out to Danielle Walker at contactus@highcaliberkarting.com.

