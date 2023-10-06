High Caliber Offering Spooktacular & One-of-a-Kind Experience

A unique hometown experience of a lifetime is headed to High Caliber Karting & Entertainment [highcaliberkarting.com] this Halloween, with an incredible event being dubbed the First Annual Go-Kart Casket Race [highcaliberkarting.com]. It’ll be a night where the entire community can come together to either race or cheer on their favorite go-kart in a body-dash casket derby race.

Teams of three or more can sign up and build/decorate their own “casket” that will fit over the top of the Go-Karts [highcaliberkarting.com] and participate in a monster body building activity. In your team of three, a racer (participant 1), body runner (participant 2), and body builder (participant 3) will work together to gather monster parts around the track and bring their own monster to life! The racer will grab the disassembled monster pieces and hand them off to the runner who will then deliver them to the builder who will piece the creature together. The fastest team working together wins! Three prizes will be awarded: one for the fastest team, one for the most creative casket (aka the Vincent Van Ghoul Award), and one for the most Durable Casket.

The Go-Kart Casket Package will include the frame/casing for the team to decorate to their heart’s desire, an idea/directions booklet, and unlimited axe throwing [highcaliberkarting.com] to make their night spectacular. The price of the package is $150, but spectators for the event, including a costume contest with prizes and Halloween-themedkaraoke [highcaliberkarting.com] are free to participate in.

This event is great for anyone to participate in, groups of friends or families can get together to decorate their casket the best. Businesses can turn it into a teambuilding event for their employees and “brand” their casket, giving their employees a fun night of camaraderie while also giving their coworkers and families a chance to come out and see them race.

“We created this event with the entire Lansing community in mind,” said Jacki Krumnow, High Caliber's Marketing Director. “My hometown ofElmore, Ohio [atlasobscura.com] used to host a similar event called the Tombstone Derby that my late father, Mayor Krumnow used to put on, and every year the entire town would turn up to watch all these decked-out caskets race around and spread Halloween fun. Sadly that event is no longer happening, so I wanted to find a way to revitalize the idea and implement it here in Lansing. It was an entertaining evening filled with the spirit of Halloween and togetherness which I hope Lansing will also latch on to.”

Casket packages will be limited and teams will want time to decorate it to the best of their imagination, so purchase the package soon, because October 27th will

be a night to remember! To find more details about the event and race, visit https://highcaliberkarting.com/casket-race/ [highcaliberkarting.com] or reach out to Jacki Krumnow at jacki@highcaliberkarting.com.

GO KART CASKET RACE & PARTY AGENDA:

6:00 PM - Arrival and safety checks of casket designs

6:30 PM - Costume contest registration opens (costume contest is free to participate)

7:00 PM - Go-Kart Casket Racing and Karaoke begins

8:15 PM - Costume Contest Registration closes

8:30 PM - Award Ceremony for Costume Contest and Casket Race

9:00 PM - Spooky karaoke resumes, axe throwing for package participants

11:59 PM - High Caliber closes

High Caliber Karting/2023

About High Caliber Karting & Entertainment:

Adults across Central Michigan can punch boredom in the face when they visit High Caliber Karting & Entertainment, an activity venue marketed directly towards fun for grown-ups. We want to create joy and provide extraordinary experiences to the Okemos and surrounding areas communities. Our amazing entertainment activities include high-speed go-kart racing, axe throwing, rage rooms, throwbowling, archery tag, pocket soccer, arcade games, two fully-stocked bars, and food. A perfect place for a date night, to host an event, beat your friends at high-speed racing, join your local community in a league, or spend a rainy day at. High Caliber, Michigan’s #1 Indoor Action Park, is located in the Meridian Mall, 1982 W Grand River Ave #800, Okemos, MI, 48864. Visit highcaliberkarting.com [highcaliberkarting.com] or call us at 517-721-1790 to learn more.