High Caliber Karting & Entertainment Invites Teachers & Staff for Appreciation Day

Free All Access Day Passes for Teachers, Assistants, Professors, & Education Staff

High Caliber Karting & Entertainment is inviting teachers & education staff of the Greater Lansing Area to their location on Thursday, May 11, 2023, for a day of free activities and fun. All education-based staff with a valid ID are invited to come out and receive a free All Access Day Pass for themselves to blow off some steam and celebrate the end of a school year.

Owner and CEO Jordan Munsters wanted to find a way to say thank you to the people that shape our future generations with High Caliber’s next ‘Appreciation Day’ campaign. “Educational staff is one of the undervalued parts of our society and taken for granted. We drop our kids off at school like it's a daycare and expect the teachers to raise our children for us. It is one of the most difficult jobs out there and it can often be one of the most thankless. We hope to change that and show the educators out there, how much they mean to our community.”

Teachers, Assistants, Professors, Administration, and staff–really anyone who spends their days and nights teaching our future generations, are welcome to come in and create joy with their coworkers. High Caliber encourages the education staff to come out for a day or night of fun, and continue building the camaraderie they need to have with one another with any of their different activities.

High Caliber is also partnering with Communities In School (CIS) of Michigan, an organization with the mission to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. For any CIS of Michigan Student Support Coordinators who attend with their school teachers or staff will receive a maximum of three (3) free drink tickets for the event at High Caliber on the day of May 11. CIS of Michigan have an upcoming fundraiser dinner, Leadership in Education, on June 6th at 6 PM, that High Caliber is also sponsoring through theBeing High Caliber in the Community campaign.

The All Access Day Pass, usually $75, will be completely free for teachers and staff, including unlimited Axe Throwing, Throwbowling, up to three Go-Kart Races, GellyBall Blaster Battles, Archery Tag, access to Rage Room, & Pocket Soccer. Food and beverages will not be provided, but High Caliber does offer a great new menu filled with pizza, sandwiches, & appetizers along with two full bars with local Michigan breweries on tap and plenty of spirits.

Teachers & Staff are asked to present an item of identification when checking in during High Caliber’s regular operating hours of 12-10 pm. Interested future guests will find High Caliber at the Meridian Mall, 1982 Grand River Ave. Okemos, MI, 48864. If any stations or teams would like to book a more intimate gathering and get a VIP room and catering, they can email contactus@highcaliberkarting.com or call 517-721-1794.

About High Caliber Karting & Entertainment:

Adults across Central Michigan can punch boredom in the face when they visit High Caliber Karting & Entertainment, an activity venue marketed directly towards fun for grown-ups. We want to create joy and provide extraordinary experiences to the Okemos and surrounding areas communities. Our amazing entertainment activities include high-speed go-kart racing, axe throwing, rage rooms, throwbowling, archery tag, pocket soccer, arcade games, two fully-stocked bars, and food. A perfect place for a date night, to host an event, beat your friends at high-speed racing, join your local community in a league, or spend a rainy day at. High Caliber, Michigan’s #1 Indoor Action Park, is located in the Meridian Mall, 1982 W Grand River Ave #800, Okemos, MI, 48864. Visit highcaliberkarting.com or call us at 517-721-1790 to learn more.

