Heated foot spa lets you give yourself pedicures at home

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

As wonderful as regular professional pedicures may be, they can break your budget. However, skipping a trip to the nail salon to save a little cash doesn’t mean you have to forgo self-care.

It might sound off-budget at first, but sometimes spending a little money up front can help you save big in the long run. By purchasing an at-home heated foot spa, you can still pamper yourself and get the high-quality luxury you crave. Just soak, pat your feet off, paint your toenails and kick back while they dry!

For $74.99, the Belmint Pedicure Foot Spa brings the spa to you. First, fill the deep reservoir bath and let the six high-powered massage rollers with acupressure nodes relieve stress and tension. The gentle bubbles are designed to help improve circulation, relieve fatigue and soften your skin. The company says this heated foot spa is taller than most brands, allowing for a deeper soak. It’s a great way to relieve aching, overworked feet.

Using the optional heat function, the water can be adjusted from 95 degrees up to 118 degrees. Enhance the experience by adding a few drops of your favorite essential oils. There’s even a motorized callus remover that can grind down hard areas. This foot spa features multiple program functions and an adjustable timer that can power it down after anywhere from 15 to 60 minutes. This is nice because it will monitor the time for you.

This heated foot spa can help you care for your feet and help you relax after a long day. It comes with three massage modes for a luxurious home spa feel. It’s easily portable with its built-in carry handle, and the non-slip feet help it stay put once in use. Releasing the drain spout keeps clean-up simple, and you can pop the cover back on and store it in your closet or under a bed. The lid helps its stay free from dust.

Our sister site Don’t Waste Your Money gave this heated foot spa its top “best overall” ranking among the best foot spas available.

On Amazon, reviewers rated this product pretty highly at 4.4 out of 5 stars, with several saying they highly recommend it. One reviewer said it’s “very relaxing on the feet after a long walk.” Another user said it is great for calluses and easy to keep clean. Many users felt it was well worth the money for the quality of the product and that they see it lasting for a long time.

One happy customer said this was her fourth try with foot massages and that “this one will not go back.” And another said she’s a server and has been working double shifts because the store is short-staffed, and this is her way to pamper herself after long days. It’s now her “new after-work routine.”

Ache-free, soft-skinned feet are within reach with this at-home spa system. You can let the bliss begin—without even leaving your house.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.