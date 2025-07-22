Study finds 'forever chemicals' in reusable period products like menstrual cups

A new study has found that many reusable menstrual products — such as period underwear and menstrual cups — contain potentially harmful forever chemicals.

Researchers at the University of Notre Dame tested more than 70 reusable feminine hygiene products from markets across the globe for the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

The study found that while most samples (71.2%) contained low PFAS concentrations, about a third of period underwear and a quarter of reusable pads showed evidence of "intentional fluorination" — suggesting manufacturers deliberately added these chemicals during production.

However, only a fraction of the brands tested — which were not named in the study — claim to use the PFAS intentionally in their products.

"The reusable menstrual product market is a rapidly growing market, which relies heavily on the idea that these products are environmentally conscious because of the significant reduction in the use of paper and plastic products," said Graham Peaslee, professor emeritus in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Notre Dame and lead author of the study.

The results of their study were recently published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters.

These types of forever chemicals have been linked to several adverse health conditions, including hormonal dysregulation, developmental delays in children, low birth weight and accelerated puberty, high blood pressure in pregnant women, and an increased risk of some cancers, the researchers said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that PFAS have become so prevalent in common goods that the chemicals have been found in the blood of more than 99% of all Americans.

They also have an adverse impact on the environment, according to research.

“What this study, and others to follow, can do is help consumers ask manufacturers the right question: ‘Does this product contain any intentional use of PFAS?" Peaslee said in a press release about the study. "Currently, there’s no labeling requirement for these products, and only a handful of U.S. states have drafted legislation requiring consumer products to be free of intentional PFAS use. This paper and others like it will help regulators and manufacturers alike to identify product markets where PFAS are being used and to find better alternatives moving forward.”