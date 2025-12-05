Loneliness rises among adults 45 and older, with men now lonelier than women, study says

Loneliness is increasing among adults 45 and older, with new research from AARP revealing a concerning upward trend that's reshaping how we understand social isolation across age groups.

The study found 40% of adults in this age range now report feeling lonely, marking a significant increase from 35% in previous surveys. This rise represents a notable shift in the landscape of social connection for older Americans.

Perhaps most surprising is the gender reversal in loneliness patterns. Men now report higher levels of loneliness than women, completely flipping earlier research trends that consistently showed women experiencing more social isolation.

Adults in their 40s and 50s emerged as the loneliest age group, challenging assumptions that loneliness primarily affects the elderly. Experts point to midlife stress and shrinking social circles as major contributing factors to this phenomenon.

The research identified several key predictors of loneliness, including smaller social networks, mental health challenges, and having fewer close friends. These factors often compound each other, creating a cycle that can be difficult to break.

Nearly half of lonely adults reported having fewer friendships than they did five years ago, highlighting how social connections have deteriorated over time for many in this demographic.

Technology presents a double-edged solution to the loneliness crisis. Many older adults are turning to digital platforms to stay connected with family and friends, finding new ways to maintain relationships despite physical distance or mobility limitations.

However, for others, technology can actually deepen isolation rather than alleviate it. The digital divide and varying comfort levels with technology mean that what helps some connect may leave others feeling more disconnected than before.

