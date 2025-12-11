Growing up in extreme heat linked to slower early childhood development, study finds

A new study of 3- and 4-year-old children in six countries suggests that growing up in high temperatures may hinder key early childhood developmental skills.

Researchers found that children exposed to average maximum temperatures of about 90 degrees were less likely to be “developmentally on track” than those who experienced cooler conditions.

The study looked at how heat from birth to early childhood affected skills such as literacy, numeracy, physical development, and social–emotional abilities. The biggest effects appeared in literacy and numeracy.

Researchers say excessive heat may influence child development in several ways, including by affecting health, nutrition, stress levels and opportunities for learning or interaction.

The study also found the strongest negative impacts among children living in economically disadvantaged households, those living in urban areas and those without reliable access to clean water and sanitation.

"The world recorded unprecedented temperatures in 2024, and a warming planet poses significant risks to both human development and health," the study's authors said.

The authors added that the findings highlight the need for policies that help families adapt to rising temperatures, including improving water access, expanding cooling options and strengthening support for low-income communities as the world continues to warm.

