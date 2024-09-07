CDC confirms a case of human H5 bird flu that did not appear to involve animals

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday confirmed the first case of avian influenza detected through its national influenza surveillance system. It is also the first human case the CDC knows of that does not involve occupational exposure to animals such as poultry or cattle.

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services said the patient had underlying medical conditions. They were hospitalized, treated and have been discharged to recover. There was no evidence of more spread of avian flu among their close contacts.

But the patient did not have any close contact with animals that have been known to be infected with bird flu.

"H5 outbreaks in cattle have not been reported in Missouri, but outbreaks of H5 have been reported in commercial and backyard poultry flocks in 2024," the CDC wrote. "H5N1 bird flu has been detected in wild birds in that state in the past."

The CDC is analyzing the genome of the infectious strain to determine the exact subtype of bird flu involved. The H5N1 virus, for example, is the subtype that has spread in wild and livestock animals in the U.S. and led to several human infections.

The agency says the ongoing risk to the public from H5 bird flu infections remains low, and its guidance and recommendations for keeping healthy have not changed.