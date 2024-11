EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Harris Campaign has announced that Vice President Kamala Harris is holding a campaign rally in East Lansing on Sunday, November 3rd.

The event will start at noon and last until 6:00 PM.

The venue and guest speakers have not yet been announced.

Michigan is a battleground state that has seen many visits from both presidential candidates.

Harris's opponent, former president Donald Trump, will hold a rally in Warren on Friday, November 1st.