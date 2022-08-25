This Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Is Perfect For A Quick Breakfast Or Snack On The Go

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Making time for a healthy breakfast isn’t always easy to fit into a weekday morning. Foods that are convenient to eat while on the go are not always the best for you (see: pastries, prepackaged cereal bars). And sitting down to eat breakfast is not a possibility when you’re time-crunched and need to get out the door.

Fortunately, there is a great and super-simple solution to this problem: smoothies! Using fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables, you can pack a smoothie with tons of nutritious ingredients you have sitting around in your kitchen. It’ll be delicious, too. Throw some ice, peanut butter, a banana, a few spinach leaves, and your choice of milk into a blender and within minutes, you’ll have a sweet, high-protein breakfast shake that’s ready to be consumed.

However, if you want to up your smoothie game, an inexpensive single-serving blender, like the Hamilton Beach personal blender, is a must-have kitchen gadget for any busy person.

Amazon

We love that the entire machine is portable and ultra-lightweight at only two pounds, which means you can take it to the office with you. Plus, the BPA-free blender jar itself can detach from the blender’s base and be used as a to-go cup. It even comes with its own tight-fitting travel lid.

To use the Hamilton Beach personal blender, all you have to do is load up the 14-ounce jar with your favorite smoothie ingredients, hit the one-touch blend button, and voilà! The blender’s stainless steel blades quickly work to mix your drink. And when it’s time to clean up, the blender jar, blades and travel lid are all conveniently dishwasher-safe.

Amazon reviewers love the Hamilton Beach personal blender, rating it an average of 4.3 stars with over 86,500 reviews to date. Customers who like the product say it’s easy to use, easy to clean, versatile, and sheer.

Reviewer Janine D. found that having the blender made days start out better.

“I make smoothies almost every day with the Hamilton Blender. This has changed my life. I start my day in less than 5 minutes I whip up an amazing breakfast smoothie. Perfect size- does not spill. I travel to work with it and no accidents at all. I highly recommend,” they wrote.

The Hamilton Beach personal blender costs between $21.85-$26.99, depending on color — so choose your favorite hue or pick one that matches your kitchen decor. The version shown above (raspberry, our favorite) is $21.99.

Are you time-crunched in the morning? Would starting your day with a smoothie be a healthy way to fit breakfast in?

