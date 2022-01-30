Grand Rapids Public Schools continue to follow guidance of health officials

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Editor note: an earlier version of this article stated that Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) added a mask mandate for anyone in a district building in January 2022. However, GRPS has required masks since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Grand Rapids Public Schools announced that they updated their COVID-19 protocols.

According to the new protocols, students and staff 18 or older who have had two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, along with a booster shot, are considered fully vaccinated adults.

Additionally, students between the ages of 5 and 17 are considered fully vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Isolation is required for student or staff that tests positive. Students and Pre-Kindergarten (Pre-K) staff are required to isolate for 10 days once they start showing symptoms, while K-12 staff can return to school after isolating for five days.

Quarantine is also required for unvaccinated students and staff who start to show symptoms. The isolation period for unvaccinated K-12 staffers is 10 days, and 15 days for unvaccinated Pre-K staff and students

If a student or staff member is considered a close contact to someone who tests positive, the district recommends quarantining, but it is not required. Emails will be sent to students who are considered a close contact to let them know of their status.

Those with questions can contact GRPS at (616)819-2149.

You can read the new protocols for yourself here.

