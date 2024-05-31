Group seeking more resources to combat gun violence in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A California-based group that's in its second year in Lansing is asking for more resources to combat gun violence.

Advance Peace planted its flag in Lansing in October 2022 and has seen a drop in gun-related fatalities within its first year.

However, Monday's mass shooting that saw one teen dead and seven others injured is reviving the group's request for more funding.

"That death was unacceptable," said Dr. Anike Shoyinka, a medical health officer at the Ingham County Health Department.

Shoyinka says treating gun violence as a public health issue is the first step toward reducing that violence overall.

"When we look at it from that perspective, we are able to get to the rooter be reactive," Shoyinka said. "But what got them to that place, and how can we prevent this from happening in the future."

The group reported a 65% drop in gun-related fatalities from October 2022 to September 2023. Dr. Shoyinka credits the presence of the group's Peacemaker Fellowship.

The fellowship puts young men with serious gun crimes in areas where gun violence is prevalent. The group currently has 15 Peacemaker fellows throughout the city with a goal of having 60 by the end of 2024.

"We're well on our way, but like I said before, the resources to address this in a multi-pronged way is something that we need a lot more of," Shoyinka said.

Advance Peace secured $4.1 million in funding to put more fellows in Lansing schools, including Eastern, Everett, and Sexston high schools. Shoyinka says the group's goal is to achieve a 40% drop in gun violence crimes.

"We want to be able to say we dropped it down by 90% in our communities," Shoyinka said. "It's not impossible."

