Group plans to march to Grand Rapids City Commission meeting following shooting death of Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Another rally is planned in honor of Patrick Lyoya, the 26-year-old who was shot and killed last week by a Grand Rapids Police Officer.

A group plans to march to the city commission meeting in Grand Rapids Tuesday to make their voices heard, add additional protests are planned this week.

RELATED: What to know about protesting in Grand Rapids

These rallies are all happening to continue the calls for transparency and accountability in this case.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss says the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability is closely monitoring this case to see if any policy or procedural changes need to happen as a result.

She also says the city commission is prepared to listen to anyone wanting to make their voice heard during Tuesday’s meeting.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom committed to releasing video of the shooting by no later than noon on April 15. He said in a press conference the day of the shooting he wanted to give investigators enough time to compile an initial report. Later that week he said the video will be published regardless of how far along the investigation is.

Lyoya's family and supporters have demanded the immediate release of the full video. They also want the officer to face justice for Lyoya's death.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told FOX 17 on April 8 that he will make no decision on any charges until after reviewing the report by Michigan State Police. That process could take weeks or months to complete.

Lyoya died Monday, April 4, after what Grand Rapids Police has said was a "lengthy struggle" during a traffic stop.

Family of Lyoya has seen the dash camera and body camera video of the incident. They say the video shows Lyoya being shot in the back of the head.

That video has not been made public. FOX 17 has not seen it.

How we got here:

Man shot, killed by officer during traffic stop in Grand Rapids

Man identified in Grand Rapids officer-involved shooting

Family demands answers, remembers life of man killed in GR officer-involved shooting

GRPD Chief on delaying release of video: this is not a cover-up

Kent County prosecutor: GRPD can share video of officer-involved shooting without his approval

‘I’m bleeding. I’m hurt:’ Father wants video of deadly officer-involved shooting released

Hundreds march against killing of Patrick Lyoya by a Grand Rapids police officer

Vigil for Patrick Lyoya, man who died after being shot by GR police officer

National and local leaders hold forum after Patrick Lyoya shot and killed by GR police officer

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump calling for police video of Lyoya’s death to be released

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube