Gravel Mine Expansion: Grass Lake Neighbors Concerned

Neighbors say dust from the mine is ubiquitous, and that health problems coincide with the mine's development

Owner Target Trucking says it is in full compliance with all regulations

Video shows Bohne Road gravel mine and neighborhood, local testimonials

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A plan to expand a gravel mine has neighbors in Grass Lake concerned. They say dust from the mine is already impacting their health and quality of life.

For Ruth McDaniels and Dan O'Dale, a home in Grass Lake Township was supposed to be a respite from city life. They say when they bought their property, they had no idea a cornfield behind it would become the site of a gravel mine.

"I don't open my windows at all, so we don't enjoy the spring air or the fall," says McDaniels. "Everything is locked up tight just because we don't want all this dust in our house."

After the opening of the mine, McDaniels says both she and her daughter developed asthma. Other residents say they've seen issues as well.

"All these people that live around this pit — we've got instances of COPD, we've got a lot of instances of asthma, and people that got asthma after the pit started," notes resident Bobbi Harper.

We did not learn of any documented proof connecting those health issues with the mine, but residents are concerned about what's happened...and what may happen next.

According to a public notice, the owners of the mine — Milford-based Target Trucking — are asking the Grass Lake Charter Township Planning Commission to expand their operation.

Company officials say they are complying with all regulations, and this compliance is a matter of public record and extensive, publicly-available studies.

They say the company's strict compliance is the reason Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, or EGLE, has issued it permits to continue the operation.

A public hearing on the proposed special land use request is scheduled for Thursday, March 21 at 7:00 p.m. at Grass Lake Charter Township Hall.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook