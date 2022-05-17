Watch

Grand Rapids police investigate vandalism targeting homes of city commissioners

A brick left on the lawn of Commissioner Jon O'Connor
WXMI
A brick with the words "Blood is on your hands" left on the lawn of a Grand Rapids City Commissioner on May 17, 2022.
Posted at 10:08 AM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 10:08:28-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating multiple instances of vandalism targeting Grand Rapids city commissioners.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the vandalism happened overnight and targeted the private homes of city commissioners.

A brick with the words "Blood is on your hands" left on the lawn of a Grand Rapids City Commissioner on May 17, 2022.

FOX 17 crews found spray-painted messages of "Defund GRPD" and "Abolish Police" along with a brick showing the message "blood is on your hands."

Spray-painted message of DEFUND GRPD left at a City Commissioner's home.

Officers are now investigating, collecting relevant security camera footage, seeking witness statements and processing additional evidence.

Spray-painted message of DEFUND GRPD left at the home of a Grand Rapids City Commissioner.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380 or through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or online.

