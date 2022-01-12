Grand Rapids names final candidates for next police chief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids city manager announced the three candidates in the running to be the next Grand Rapids police chief.

City Manager Mark Washington says the candidates are Battle Creek Chief of Police Jim Blocker, retired Milwaukee Police Inspector Jutiki Jackson and Chicago Police Commander Eric Winstrom.

The community is invited to meet the three candidates during a public forum. That’s taking place January 19 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. in the 9th floor city commission chambers in City Hall.

You can also watch the event on Comcast Channel 26 and streamed live on the city’s website.

During the public forum, candidates will provide brief remarks and answer questions from the community.

You can ask your questions live at the forum, via the livestream chat or in advance via an online form.

The nationwide search from Grand Rapids' next police chief started last fall and garnered interest from 35 law enforcement professionals.

Here’s a look at the candidates in the running. You can also read each candidates' resume online.

Battle Creek Police Department Jim Blocker, Chief of Battle Creek Police, is one of three finalists to be the next Chief of Police for the City of Grand Rapids.

Jim Blocker

Blocker has served with the Battle Creek Police Department for 25 years in various positions. He also serves on the Michigan Governor’s Mental Health Diversion Council, past Vice-Chair of Summit Point Board, Executive Board Chair of Battle Creek Y Family Center, the Grace Health Board, Paul Harris Fellow, and the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police Accreditation Commission.

He also retains the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army serving in the Michigan Army National Guard. He’s served multiple tours of duty. He’s earned two Bronze Stars, two Army Commendation Medals, three Army Achievement Medals, the NATO ribbon, and the Combat Action Badge. He earned a master’s degree in public administration from Western Michigan University, a bachelors from Cornerstone College and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Police Executive Research Forum's (PERF) Senior Management Institute for Police.

City of Grand Rapids Jutiki Jackson, a retired Police Inspector from Milwaukee, Wisc. is one of three finalists for the next Chief of Police for the City of Grand Rapids.

Jutiki Jackson

Jackson has served 26 years with the Milwaukee Police Department. He spent ten years as an officer before being promoted to sergeant, lieutenant and then captain as a 7th District Commander. Jackson was promoted to inspector in 2016 and became a member of the police chief’s executive command team. Before transitioning to the private sector, his last assignment was in the patrol bureau. He provided executive-level oversight to the 1,400 members assigned to seven district stations, the neighborhood task force, and the office of community outreach. Jackson joined the National Basketball Association as a security director in 2019 and currently holds a leadership position. He earned an executive MBA and a BA in leadership studies at Marquette University.

Chicago Police Department Eric Winstrom, a Commander with the Chicago Police Department, is one of three finalists for the next Chief of Police for the City of Grand Rapids.

Eric Winstrom

Winstrom has served in the Chicago Police Department for more than 20 years in various positions. He serves as an executive on the CPD Leadership Team and leads the Area 5 Detective Division where he oversees a staff of 200, including 40 homicide detectives. He previously taught at the Chicago Police Academy, leading the department’s citywide child sex crimes unit, serving as a supervising attorney in the legal affairs division, assisting in the creation of the office of reform management, overseeing policy and procedure for the department, and serving as captain of the 400-person 9th District Station.

Winstron earned a BS in administration of justice from Rutgers University and a Juris Doctor from Brooklyn Law School. He’s a member of the Illinois Bar Association and is a court recognized expert on police policy, use of force, criminal investigations, and the Fourth Amendment.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube