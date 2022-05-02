Governor Whitmer signs executive directive to boost voter registration in Michigan

DETROIT, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive directive to boost voter registration in Michigan. The announcement was made during the 67th NAACP Freedom Fund Dinner in Detroit.

The directive instructs all state departments and agencies to identify and assess potential opportunities to help eligible Michiganders register to vote. It also instructs the departments and agencies to help people in Michigan gain access to reliable information about voting. This includes displays in public spaces, printed materials, online information, public announcements, and social media posts. State departments and agencies will also have to consider which of their offices could help register voters by distributing vote by mail applications, helping people in Michigan complete voter registration forms, and accepting voter registration applications.

“Democracy is a team sport, and this directive sets a clear vision for state agencies to join our department in working to ensure every eligible voter is active and engaged in our democracy,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “At a time when many want to make it more difficult for us to have secure and accessible elections, I’m grateful to Governor Whitmer for working with us to expand voting access to every citizen in Michigan.”

“Tonight, I was proud to join the NAACP to reaffirm our shared commitment to protect civil rights and ensure every American citizen can make their voice heard at the ballot box,” said Governor Whitmer. “Earlier today, I signed an executive directive instructing state departments and agencies to identify opportunities to help Michiganders register to vote at their facilities. Right now, we are up against a coordinated national attack on voting rights designed to undermine confidence in our elections and systematically disenfranchise communities of color, seniors, and young people. I will continue to stand up against efforts to strip away people’s rights and work to expand access to the vote so everyone eligible can participate.”

