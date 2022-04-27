Governor Whitmer signs bill ensuring funding for railroad crossing infrastructures

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new bill to ensure funding is in place to support and maintain adequate and functioning signage and warning devices at railroad crossings in Michigan.

The bill splits the cost on upkeep and maintenance between railroad and road authorities. It also requires the Michigan Department of Transportation to complete a study that determines traffic control device maintenance costs. The department will also need to update the fees road authorities pay railroads annually for the maintenance of active warning devices. According to Governor Whitmer, the goal of the bill is to prevent additional costs from being passed on to Michigan drivers.

“Since I took office, Michigan has fixed over 13,000 lane miles of road and more than 900 bridges to keep drivers safe on the road as they go to work, drop their kids off at school, or run errands,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today’s bipartisan bill adds to the over 800 I have signed so far and further enhances road safety by putting up and maintaining adequate, functional signage at railroad crossings. Let’s keep working together to keep drivers safe as we head into another busy construction season with more orange barrels and cones than ever.”

