Governor Whitmer declares March 2022 as Women's History Month

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has dubbed March 2022 as Women’s History Month to recognize the strides women have made to shape Michigan’s history.

“This month, we look to our past and honor those who secured footholds in the halls of power, shattered glass ceilings, and broke down doors to opportunity,” says Governor Whitmer. “I’m proud of what women in Michigan have accomplished, especially to strengthen our economy, and I’ll keep working with anyone to create even more progress for women.”

The governor’s office says Whitmer will continue to work in favor of benefiting women and families in Michigan. The state notes a handful of the governor’s accomplishments working toward that goal including signing the repeal of taxes on menstrual products, issuing an executive directive requiring equal pay for women, appointing more than 900 women to commissions, boards and full-time jobs, and more.

“Each and every day, women across Michigan step up in incredible ways to get things done,” Whitmer adds. “But these are tough times, especially for women. That’s why we must work together, Democrats and Republicans, to create better opportunities for women and an economy that supports them and their families.”

